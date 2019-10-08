Kim Kardashian Helps Free 39-Year-Old Inmate Who Was Sentenced To Life In Prison

Kim Kardashian Helps Free Washington, D.C. Inmate Momolu Stewart

As we all know Kim Kardashian is working on a prison reform documentary, helping to free Black folk she’s taken a liking to from jail in the process. Most recently, she helped free 39-year-old Momolu Stewart, who was found guilty of murder at just 16 years old. His life sentence was commuted to time served plus three days.

From Daily Mail:

“Momolu Stewart, 39, was found guilty of murder in 1999 but had his life sentence reduced to time served plus three days by a Washington DC judge on Friday. He had made headlines after meeting the reality star while she was filming a documentary on criminal justice reform just months earlier. Footage showed Stewart leaving DC Central Detention Facility to be greeted by family and friends. Prison reform champion Kim met with him in July when she went to the District Of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility to learn about the Georgetown Prison Scholars program. She later wrote a letter of support for Stewart to use during his bid for re-sentencing. He told Oxygen Monday: ‘I was buried alive. So now, I’ve been resurrected. I’m back and I’m better.'”

Here’s part of the letter Kim reportedly wrote on Momolu’s behalf after meeting him…

‘While incarcerated Momolu, in an attempt to somehow turn his life around, even though the rest of his natural life would seemingly be spent in prison took classes, including Dr. Howard’s Georgetown Prisoner’s Scholars program,’ Kardashian wrote, according to Oxygen.She added: ‘He helped set up programs to help other prisoners. He took every opportunity to re-imagine his life while staying completely out of trouble.’ Kim noted that when Stewart was six, his mother had killed his father and that he ‘turned to the streets for guidance.’

Momolu’s case will be featured in Kim’s documentary… of course… and his release is reportedly possible due to the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act…

Stewart’s release comes as the result of the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act, a Washington DC law, which makes it possible for people convicted of violent crimes as minors to petition for release after 15 years in prison, according to Fox 5 DC.

