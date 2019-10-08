FREE AT LAST—PERIOOOODT: City Girls’ JT Finally Gets Released From Prison, Announces “First Day Out” Freestyle

City Girls’ JT Released From Prison

Quality Control’s female duo City Girls just got the blessing they’ve been waiting on. JT, one half of the City Girls, was just released from prison after numerous fake promises of release.

The Miami native was sentenced over a year go due to fraud-related charges. She ended up being sentenced shortly after the City Girls wave took off and that removed her from all of the celebrity and fame her counterpart has been soaking up. While she was away, the City Girls have snatched up multiple hits including “Act Up” and “Twerk” featuring Cardi B.

Before she went in to serve her time, the girl group released a documentary showcasing the days leading up to her surrender. Hopefully, we get a part 2 showcasing Yung Miami’s pregnancy and her passing the torch to JT while she takes time off for her bundle of joy.

But for now, we can look forward to JT’s impending “First Day Out” Freestyle. If you aren’t familiar with why she’s releasing a freestyle first thing after getting out of jail, it’s been a trend for Southern rappers for quite some time to release a song within the first 24 hours of release. Most famous for this is the one and only Gucci Mane’s “First Day Out,” which is now a Southern hip-hop classic!



Congrats to JT on finally being released and coming home to what’s sure to be a whole lot of love from fans. Everyone has been waiting on this moment since JT and Yung Miami got huge, and with Quality Control on their team, there’s no telling how much more popular they’ll get now that the City Girls are back together.

Update: Listen to “First Day Out Freestyle” here.