Whoopsie: Here’s The FULL Story On The Leaked City Girls “Song” Dissing Cardi B, Nicki Minaj And Others

Leaked City Girls Diss Track Leaks

On Thursday leaked audio of JT from City Girls rapping insults towards Nicki Minaj, Lira Galore and others hit the internet.

If you listen, it sounds like she sent the audio from a phone, which led a lot of people to speculate that the recording was new. The internet went crazy with the belief that JT recorded it from jail. Here’s the rest:

She even mentions Cardi, too. But that’s not the WHOLE story. There’s an explanation: hit the flip to see.