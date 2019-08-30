Whoopsie: Here’s The FULL Story On The Leaked City Girls “Song” Dissing Cardi B, Nicki Minaj And Others
Leaked City Girls Diss Track Leaks
On Thursday leaked audio of JT from City Girls rapping insults towards Nicki Minaj, Lira Galore and others hit the internet.
If you listen, it sounds like she sent the audio from a phone, which led a lot of people to speculate that the recording was new. The internet went crazy with the belief that JT recorded it from jail. Here’s the rest:
She even mentions Cardi, too. But that’s not the WHOLE story. There’s an explanation: hit the flip to see.
Yung Miami said that this was an old, drunk freestyle and that everyone is gassing it to make it seem new. That sounds pretty reasonable as there’s video of JT out of jail doing the freestyle. Clearly, it was before jail.
“We was playin’ around freestylin’ on a beat. We never thought nobody was finna hear that s***. We ain’t ever think we was gonna get signed. We never thought none of that. Y’all b***** aggravating as f***. You want to end the City Girls so bad but it ain’t gonna happen.”
Twitter still had ALL sorts of sideline commentary to add to the situation. Take a look…
