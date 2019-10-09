Here’s What Happened When City Girl JT FINALLY Came Home

JATAVIA MF JOHNSON IS HOMEEEE pic.twitter.com/BzUqueoDMZ — U so happy (@kissmyyyJAZZ) October 8, 2019

City Girl JT Finally Comes Home, Shatters Twitter

Our girl JT is FINALLY home after serving time for credit card fraud and missing some of her moment at the height of City Girl summer. Tragic, we know, but at least she can enjoy what she helped build with her now preggo coworker and BFF Caresha in these last few months of 2019.

JT went to prison for scamming & came home a millionaire. We love to see it pic.twitter.com/KPDwR2XD0R — Leezy (@youngharpo) October 8, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over JT’s prison release on the flip.