4ever Baes: Fetty Wap & Wife Have Second Wedding Ceremony — This Time With HUGE Diamond Ring!
Fetty Wap And Leandra Make It Official In New Jersey
Fetty Wap is someone’s husband! Fetty, 28, and his wife Leandra jumped the broom last week in North Bergen, NJ. For the ceremony, his new wife wore this classy House of CB gown that hugged her body.
@rosedealer tied the knot with #fettywap a few days ago wearing a $209 Carlotta dress from @houseofcb .
Previously, we told you that his new wife Leandra got married in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. The original wedding date was sometime early August. Details of how that went down were a mystery but this time around Fetty’s friends and family were in on it.
For their second ceremony they shut down a lavish restaurant for the reception and Leandra now has a HUGE rock to show off.
Hit the flip to see the diamond ring Fetty gifted his Mrs. on their wedding day!
Fetty purchased this custom ring for his new boo thang Leandra. The couple’s reception was held at the Sabor Latin Bistro and featured all-white table decor with white roses, how beautiful.
All white organic garland for the wedding celebration of @rosedealer & @fettywap1738 • Big thank you to @skyeplanner for the opportunity and @gyadesigns for the referral. Amazing job ladies & congratulations to the newlyweds 💕💕 • Event styling @skyeplanner • Florals @gyadesigns • Thank You cards @gyadesigns • Balloon Garland @inflatethefun_ • Cake @sweetinthecity1 • • #weddingflowers #weddingbrunch #loveisintheair #dreamteam #planners #florist #balloons🎈 #balloongarlands
Congratulations Leandra and Fetty! More of them on the flip.
