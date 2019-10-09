4ever Baes: Fetty Wap & Wife Have Second Wedding Ceremony — This Time With HUGE Diamond Ring!

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Fetty Wap And Leandra Make It Official In New Jersey

Fetty Wap is someone’s husband! Fetty, 28, and his wife Leandra jumped the broom last week in North Bergen, NJ. For the ceremony, his new wife wore this classy House of CB gown that hugged her body.

Previously, we told you that his new wife Leandra got married in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. The original wedding date was sometime early August. Details of how that went down were a mystery but this time around Fetty’s friends and family were in on it.

For their second ceremony they shut down a lavish restaurant for the reception and Leandra now has a HUGE rock to show off.

Hit the flip to see the diamond ring Fetty gifted his Mrs. on their wedding day!

Mrs. Maxwell

