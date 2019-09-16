Surprise Matrimony-dom: Fetty Wap Is Allegedly MARRIED & Showering His Beautiful New Spouse With 100 Roses

Fetty Wap Is Supposedly A Married Man

Fetty Wap got married, at least according to comments from him and his alleged new spouse.

As of now, her name is a mystery but Fetty’s wife goes by “Rosedealer” on Instagram and she’s apparently from Canada.

In one post, she revealed that the two got married on August 3 in Toronto and one person served as the witness during the nuptials.

“We been married even before this tour started. Please just let it go and just be happy for us,” she said to a Fetty fan who assumed they only got married to make her a citizen.

Fetty himself has confirmed that he is married in an IG story photo. He wrote, “Woke up a married man.” He’s also crediting his wife for keeping a smile on his face.

djjayhood: My boy living his best life 💪🏽 ain’t ever seen u smile this much wap! Keep going bro 💯 proud of you my guy fettywap1738: @djjayhood got a lot to do with having a good woman on my side 💯

For his mystery wife’s birthday, Fetty showered her with a 100 long stem roses.

How sweet…

Congratulations to them! More of Fetty and his new wife after the flip.