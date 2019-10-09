Fever: Megan Thee Stallion & Other Stars Snag BET Hip Hop Awards [Complete Winners List]
Megan Thee Stallion got her just due during the BET Hip Hop Awards. The Houston hot girl won her first trophy for “Best Mixtape” for her hit “Fever” and she gleefully accepted the award.
She also hit the stage with Da Baby for a performance of their hit “Cash $***.”
Other winners included J. Cole who racked up three trophies a well Cardi, Travis Scott and Lil Nas X who each won two. DaBaby also won the coveted Best New Artist trophy.
See the full BET Hip Hop Awards winners list below.
Best Hip-Hop Video
21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole
Cardi B – “Money” — WINNER
City Girls – “Twerk” Feat. Cardi B
DaBaby – “Suge”
Meek Mill – “Going Bad” Feat. Drake
Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” Feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
The Carters
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Travis Scott – Astroworld — WINNER
Meek Mill – Championships
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd
Tyler, The Creator – Igor
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard
Calmatic
Dave Meyers
Eif Rivera
Travis Scott — WINNER
Lyricist of the Year
2 Chainz
Drake
J. Cole — WINNER
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
YBN Cordae
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Nipsey Hussle — WINNER
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled — WINNER
London On Da track
Metro Boomin’
Mustard
Swizz Beatz
Tay Keith
Best Collab, Duo or Group
21 Savage Feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me
DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”
Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” — WINNER
Travis Scott Feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”
Single of the Year
“Act Up” – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)
“Big Ole Freak” – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)
“Money” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) — WINNER
“Sicko Mode” – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)
“Suge” – Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Blueface
DaBaby — WINNER
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
YBN Cordae
Best Mixtape
Jack Harlow – Loose
Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3
Megan Thee Stallion – Fever — WINNER
Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – 2009
YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – “Wish Wish” ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)
Cardi B – “Clout” (Offset Feat. Cardi B)
Cardi B – “Twerk” (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)
J. Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage Feat. J Cole) — WINNER
Rick Ross – “Money in the Grave” (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)
Rick Ross – “What’s Free” (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)
Impact Track
21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole
DJ Khaled – “Higher” Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
J. Cole – “Middle Child” — WINNER
Kap G – “A Day Without a Mexican”
Lizzo – “Tempo” Feat. Missy Elliott
Youngboy Never Broke Again – “I Am Who They Say I Am” Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates
DJ of the Year
Chase B
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
Mustard — WINNER
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
Cardi B — WINNER
DJ Khaled
French Montana
Meek Mill
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
All Hip-Hop
Complex — WINNER
HotNewHipHop
The Shade Room
WorldStar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z — WINNER
Nipsey Hussle
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best International Flow
Falz (Nigeria)
Ghetts (U.K.)
Kalash (France)
Lil Simz (U.K.)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Sarkodie (Ghana) — WINNER
Tory Lanez (Canada)
