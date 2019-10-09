Fever: Megan Thee Stallion & Other Stars Snag BET Hip Hop Awards [Complete Winners List]

2019 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners List

Megan Thee Stallion got her just due during the BET Hip Hop Awards. The Houston hot girl won her first trophy for “Best Mixtape” for her hit “Fever” and she gleefully accepted the award.

She also hit the stage with Da Baby for a performance of their hit “Cash $***.”

Other winners included J. Cole who racked up three trophies a well Cardi, Travis Scott and Lil Nas X who each won two. DaBaby also won the coveted Best New Artist trophy.

See the full BET Hip Hop Awards winners list below.

Best Hip-Hop Video

21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole

Cardi B – “Money” — WINNER

City Girls – “Twerk” Feat. Cardi B

DaBaby – “Suge”

Meek Mill – “Going Bad” Feat. Drake

Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” Feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

The Carters

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Travis Scott – Astroworld — WINNER

Meek Mill – Championships

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd

Tyler, The Creator – Igor

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard

Calmatic

Dave Meyers

Eif Rivera

Travis Scott — WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

2 Chainz

Drake

J. Cole — WINNER

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

YBN Cordae

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Nipsey Hussle — WINNER

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled — WINNER

London On Da track

Metro Boomin’

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith

Best Collab, Duo or Group

21 Savage Feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me

DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” — WINNER

Travis Scott Feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”

Single of the Year

“Act Up” – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)

“Big Ole Freak” – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)

“Money” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) — WINNER

“Sicko Mode” – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)

“Suge” – Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Blueface

DaBaby — WINNER

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

YBN Cordae

Best Mixtape

Jack Harlow – Loose

Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3

Megan Thee Stallion – Fever — WINNER

Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – 2009

YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – “Wish Wish” ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)

Cardi B – “Clout” (Offset Feat. Cardi B)

Cardi B – “Twerk” (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)

J. Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage Feat. J Cole) — WINNER

Rick Ross – “Money in the Grave” (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)

Rick Ross – “What’s Free” (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)

Impact Track

21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole

DJ Khaled – “Higher” Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

J. Cole – “Middle Child” — WINNER

Kap G – “A Day Without a Mexican”

Lizzo – “Tempo” Feat. Missy Elliott

Youngboy Never Broke Again – “I Am Who They Say I Am” Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates

DJ of the Year

Chase B

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

Mustard — WINNER

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

Cardi B — WINNER

DJ Khaled

French Montana

Meek Mill

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

All Hip-Hop

Complex — WINNER

HotNewHipHop

The Shade Room

WorldStar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z — WINNER

Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best International Flow

Falz (Nigeria)

Ghetts (U.K.)

Kalash (France)

Lil Simz (U.K.)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Sarkodie (Ghana) — WINNER

Tory Lanez (Canada)