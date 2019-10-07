Don’t Tell Okoye: Megan Thee Stallion Took A Pic With Daniel Kaluuya & Blew Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
BET Hip Hop Awards 2019- Atlanta, GA- Show

Source: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

OK!

Megan Thee Stallion Posed With Daniel Kaluuya, Blew Up Twitter

In a moment we didn’t see coming, Megan Thee Stallion posed in a pic with Oscar-nominated star of “Get Out” and “Black Panther” Daniel Kaluuya at the BET Hip-Hop Awards and, whew, the hot girls went CRAZY.

Now, before we get carried away, we have to acknowledge that they both have boos and are seemingly happy, but that didn’t stop the internet from showering them with heart eyes and planning their wedding over the weekend.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Meg taking a pic with Daniel Kaluuya on the flip.

@L0VESUPREME

me rting and liking every single tweet i see abt daniel n megan

@likeanewera

i have only ever felt love for megan but seeing these pics…the envy…jealousy…to be smiled at like that by daniel?

@EmbraceTheJ

Daniel Kaluuya when I met him: *looks with piercing gaze and takes my extended hand* have we met?
Me:

@YungYinkv

“Single? Fine ghel like you?” – Daniel to Meg in the 2nd shot

@HotShot______

The funny part about Da Baby being Megan work husband, is the fact that moneybagg work at the same job 😭

@lailaismale

DANIEL KALUUYA HAS RISEN FROM THE DEAD AND HAS BEEN PICTURED WITH MEGAN WTF

    @soli_ravioli_

    I think people like them together because we think Meg deserves a gentleman who will treat her with respect and that seems like the type of dude Daniel is….. y’all don’t look good with your boyfriends, either lmao

    @__ImDonBruh

    Daniel Got Megan Ass Cheesin Mighty Hard 😂

