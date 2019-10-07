Don’t Tell Okoye: Megan Thee Stallion Took A Pic With Daniel Kaluuya & Blew Up Twitter

OK!

Megan Thee Stallion Posed With Daniel Kaluuya, Blew Up Twitter

In a moment we didn’t see coming, Megan Thee Stallion posed in a pic with Oscar-nominated star of “Get Out” and “Black Panther” Daniel Kaluuya at the BET Hip-Hop Awards and, whew, the hot girls went CRAZY.

Now, before we get carried away, we have to acknowledge that they both have boos and are seemingly happy, but that didn’t stop the internet from showering them with heart eyes and planning their wedding over the weekend.

me rting and liking every single tweet i see abt daniel n megan pic.twitter.com/b5JqlK4UTi — ً (@L0VESUPREME) October 6, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Meg taking a pic with Daniel Kaluuya on the flip.