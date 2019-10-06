Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Lil Kim, Kash Doll And More At The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards [Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion and Kash Doll 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images / Getty

Best BET Hip Hop Awards Photos

Atlanta was the popping place to be this weekend, between the grand opening of Tyler Perry’s new studios and The BET Hip Hop Awards – celebrities were EVERYWHERE. We assembled some of our favorite photos from the night.

Da Baby 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / WireImage / Getty

Da Baby showed out in a logo monogrammed getup and of course he brought his favorite lady to the red carpet.

Kristen Corley and Chance The Rapper 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / WireImage / Getty

Chance The Rapper brought his beautiful wife Kristen.

Lil Kim 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / WireImage / Getty

Lil Kim got Dapper and matched her custom Gucci getup with rose gold finger waves

Saweetie 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / WireImage / Getty

Saweetie was showing off that bawwwwdy

Dream Doll 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty Images / Getty

So was Dream Doll

Kash Doll 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / WireImage / Getty

And Kash Doll was definitely thinking pink

Lil Baby 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: Johnny Nunez/ Getty Images / Getty

Lil Baby loved up on the lil babies

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images / Getty

Iman and Teyana loved up on each other

Rapsody 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty Images / Getty

Rapsody rocked a colorful fit.

Megan Thee Stallion 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty Images / Getty

Megan put her strong knees to work

