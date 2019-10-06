Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Lil Kim, Kash Doll And More At The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards [Photos]

Best BET Hip Hop Awards Photos

Atlanta was the popping place to be this weekend, between the grand opening of Tyler Perry’s new studios and The BET Hip Hop Awards – celebrities were EVERYWHERE. We assembled some of our favorite photos from the night.

Da Baby showed out in a logo monogrammed getup and of course he brought his favorite lady to the red carpet.

Chance The Rapper brought his beautiful wife Kristen.

Lil Kim got Dapper and matched her custom Gucci getup with rose gold finger waves

