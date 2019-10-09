Prized “Fighter”: Christina Aguilera Tearfully Accepts Honor For Her Work Combatting Domestic Violence
Christina Aguilera Honored For Work Against Domestic Violence
Christina Aguilera hasn’t been shy about the things she’s been through in relationships. She readily shares her testimony about surviving domestic violence and what that experience did to her psyche.
Those experiences have inspired Aguilera to work on behalf of women like herself who have been abused and a great deal of that work took place at The Shade Tree of Las Vegas. Xtina has been donating to their organization for quite some time and last night they honored her with an award and a ceremony that broke the pop star down to tears according to PEOPLE.
“It’s just disgusting and it happens far too much to people that we do love,” Aguilera said in a video posted to her Instagram account. “And it is very dear to my heart, because I did grow up in [violence] and I’m a survivor of it — as I’m sure many of you are — and I’m affected by it.”
“It’s so important, the work that you put into this,” she added, speaking of the shelter. “That so many volunteers [put into this], and your donations. They do mean so much to me.”
“It’s such a part of who I am, the music that I make, the lyrics that I write, from ‘Fighter’ to ‘Beautiful.’ Everything,” she continued. “It truly does come from the heart.”
Check out Christina’s heartfelt Instagram post below.
View this post on Instagram
#DomesticViolence is obviously a subject very close and personal to my heart. This past week, I was honored to receive an award from @shadetreevegas, a domestic violence shelter that I donate to….and while I tried so hard not to cry, I ended up balling the whole way through my speech because the statistics of domestic violence in the US are truly horrifying & sad and it’s so important to spread more awareness. .. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in the US are affected by domestic violence. Every minute, 20 people are affected by intimate partner violence in the US. That is 10 million a year. .. I remember often having to up and escape in the middle of the night with my mom & little sister, having just the clothes on our backs, to drive cross country for shelter at my grandma’s house. Without that, I would have had to turn to a place like @shadetreevegas for shelter. I have so much respect and adoration for those who give their time and support to hear these victims’ stories and help them regain strength, self empowerment and provide resources for a better independent future. Some aren’t so fortunate to get out….which is why it’s so important to work together to put a stop to these horrific statistics. Moreover, this isn’t just an issue in the US, but happens all over the world, in too many homes!! .. We need to use our voices to speak up, reach out and help one another break these deep rooted cycles and empower each other to end these patterns. . If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, you can call 1-800-799-7233 and go to the @ndvhofficial #NationalDomesticHotline https://www.thehotline.org .. Check out https://theshadetree.org/ to find out more about their amazing work. And go to https://www.domesticshelters.org/fundraisers/wish-lists to find a shelter near you.
Congratulations to Christina, but we wish there was nothing to celebrate in the first place…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.