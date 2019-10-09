Prized “Fighter”: Christina Aguilera Tearfully Accepts Honor For Her Work Combatting Domestic Violence

Christina Aguilera Honored For Work Against Domestic Violence

Christina Aguilera hasn’t been shy about the things she’s been through in relationships. She readily shares her testimony about surviving domestic violence and what that experience did to her psyche.

Those experiences have inspired Aguilera to work on behalf of women like herself who have been abused and a great deal of that work took place at The Shade Tree of Las Vegas. Xtina has been donating to their organization for quite some time and last night they honored her with an award and a ceremony that broke the pop star down to tears according to PEOPLE.

“It’s just disgusting and it happens far too much to people that we do love,” Aguilera said in a video posted to her Instagram account. “And it is very dear to my heart, because I did grow up in [violence] and I’m a survivor of it — as I’m sure many of you are — and I’m affected by it.” “It’s so important, the work that you put into this,” she added, speaking of the shelter. “That so many volunteers [put into this], and your donations. They do mean so much to me.” “It’s such a part of who I am, the music that I make, the lyrics that I write, from ‘Fighter’ to ‘Beautiful.’ Everything,” she continued. “It truly does come from the heart.”

Check out Christina’s heartfelt Instagram post below.

Congratulations to Christina, but we wish there was nothing to celebrate in the first place…