Here’s What Happened When T.I. Called Iggy Azalea His “Biggest Blunder” And She Tried To Clap Back

T.I. And Iggy Feud Again

It was all good a couple of years ago. Remember when T.I. was out on his press run as Iggy Azalea’s hype man, co-signing her and gassing her up as she topped chart after chart? Well, T.I. has had a change of heart apparently. Now, he, as only he eloquently can say, considers the whole situation his “biggest blunder.” Peep the quote here:

T.I said he is still trying to undo the blunder of signing Iggy Azalea… pic.twitter.com/Zu8KIopVhB — 🍹 (@TheJuiceAlert) October 9, 2019

Iggy Azalea, who apparently gets every bit of news that comes her way, was quick to clap back with a now-deleted tweet that said “Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaoooooooo Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you.”

Welp. She does have a point, though. She did make T.I. a boatload of money, where it was problematic or not. T.I. also has a point because of the backlash he received from introducing the world to such an apparent culture vulture. Which side are you on?

Peep the tweets to see the sides people are taking.