Straaaaait Scandal: IRS Hits Newlywed Safaree With $35K Tax Lien, Alleges He Didn’t Pay Taxes For Years!! (Exclusive)

Reality Star & Sex Toy Entrepreneur Accused Of Owing Uncle Sam Five Figures

He is a newly married man who is expecting his first child with wife reality star Erica Mena.

But all of the changes in his personal life may have helped Safaree Samuels neglect his finances.

That’s because the IRS has just slapped the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” reality star with a tax lien to the tune of more than $35,000, alleging that the groom hasn’t paid his taxes in years.

According to the federal tax lien, which was filed last month and obtained by BOSSIP, Safaree owes a total of $35,166 for his income from 2012, 2017 and 2018. Specifically, the IRS contends Safaree owes $9,572 for income from 2012 – when he was still with Nicki Minaj – along with $13,699 for 2017 and $11,893 for 2018, when his income apparently mushroomed from his “Love & Hip Hop: New York” checks, a slew of personal appearances and a sex toy line.

The IRS doesn’t mess around when it comes to collecting from alleged tax dodgers and has seized assets and even jailed celebs like Lauryn Hill and Wesley Snipes over their tax debts.

Safaree had not officially responded to the lien as of Oct. 9.