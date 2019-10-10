Tyra Banks Talks Being Stuck In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship For TV One’s ‘Uncensored’ [Video]

Tyra Banks Talks Bad Relationships, ‘Top Model,’ And More

TV One’s Uncensored episode starring Tyra Banks is all set to air this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

The supermodel, talk show host, mom and actress talks about her career and delves into dealing with an abusive boyfriend. “I remember being kind of judgmental for women that were in bad relationships. I’m like ‘Come on, just get out!’ Like ‘What are you doing?'” She then reveals it wasn’t until she was in her own emotionally abusive relationship that she understood how difficult it is to leave.

Tyra also talks leaving Top Model and more. Catch a sneak peak in the accompanying clips and tune in October 13.