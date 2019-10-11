Bang, Bang: Elizabeth Warren Comedically Claps Back At “Old Fashioned” Question About Same Sex Marriage [Video]

Democratic Presidential Candidates Discuss LGBTQ Issues At Human Rights Campaign Foundation Forum

Elizabeth Warren’s Response To Marriage Equality Question

Elizabeth Warren had a VERY spicy answer for a gentleman who asked her how she would respond to a supporter telling her that they don’t believe in gay marriage at the CNN Equality Town Hall.

We can’t even lie, this response was so good that it almost feels staged, but we’ll give Liz the benefit of the doubt.

The way she sauntered away, brimming with self-satisfaction, do you Stan?

