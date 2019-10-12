Howard University Partners With Amazon to Give Students Firsthand Experience In The Entertainment Industry

Amazon Studios Announces Partnership With Howard University

According to Market Watch, Amazon announced that Amazon Studios had partnered with Howard University to launch “Howard Entertainment”.

The program will reportedly train African-American students in various areas of the entertainment industry. Starting January 2020, it will span two semesters, students will training and get experience with marketing, entertainment law, project greenlighting and more in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, says the program is part of the company’s effort to bring diversity and diverse perspectives to Prime Video subscribers.