Coupled Up? Blac Chyna Rumored To Be Putting Her Stoic Cakes On Sage The Gemini

Blac Chyna Rumored To Be Dating Sage The Gemini

Rumors are swirling online that Blac Chyna is hooking up with “Red Nose” rapper Sage The Gemini. Blac Chyna recently had a birthday party for her son and Sage was there and giving gifts. Chyna clearly says “Sage” in the clip. It’s blurry, but behind a few balloons.

Speculation of these two being a thing went even further after Sage clapped at a fan warning him to run in the opposite direction of a relationship with Chyna.

He wrote:

One thing that you have to remember is that you do NOT know this woman from a can of paint please don’t suggest anything of the sort without a clue of what her life is like. Don’t come at her like that no more God bless you no hard feelings.

Previously, Sage dated Jordin Sparks and things ended awkwardly when he allegedly cheated then begged got her to come back on social media.

If the speculation is true, are YOU here for Chyna and Sage as a couple?