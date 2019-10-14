For The Record: Lil Kim Talks About Her Legacy, Working With The City Girls, And More [Video]

Lil Kim Looks Back On Her Decades-Long Career And Legacy

Fresh off of her huge moment winning BET’s I Am Hip-Hop award, Lil Kim stopped by Genius’ For The Record to discuss her fifth studio album, 9.

During the candid conversation with Rob Markman, Kim looked back on her decades-long career, discussed working with the City Girls, and shared her thoughts on Jermaine Dupri’s controversial comments regarding today’s women rappers.

Check out the interview down below to hear what she has to say: