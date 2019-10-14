Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei Obliterates Women’s World Record At Chicago Marathon

A lil positivity…

Brigid Kosgei Breaks Women’s World Record At Chicago Marathon

A Kenyan runner obliterated a world record this weekend during the Chicago marathon. Brigid Kosgei, 25, has a history of winning the annual race (like she did last year) but this year, she phenomenally put almost 7 minutes between herself and her competition.

WORLD RECORD: Brigid Kosgei sets the new world record in the marathon at the 2019 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon! pic.twitter.com/lakum2XoET — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2019

Brigid’s time was 2 hours 14 minutes 4 seconds and NPR reports that she beat the previous world record by 81 seconds.

The previous world record time of 2:15:25 was set by Britain’s Paula Radcliffe in 2003 at the London Marathon and Radcliffe was on hand to congratulate Brigid.

Former world record holder @paulajradcliffe poses with Brigid Kosgei at the finish after Kosgei broke the record this morning at the 2019 @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon 🏆 pic.twitter.com/niyGYZJ5Tp — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 13, 2019

Congrats to this world-class competitor!