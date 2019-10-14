Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei Obliterates Women’s World Record At Chicago Marathon

- By Bossip Staff

MARATHON-US-CHICAGO

Source: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Getty

A lil positivity…

Brigid Kosgei Breaks Women’s World Record At Chicago Marathon

A Kenyan runner obliterated a world record this weekend during the Chicago marathon. Brigid Kosgei, 25, has a history of winning the annual race (like she did last year) but this year, she phenomenally put almost 7 minutes between herself and her competition.

Brigid’s time was 2 hours 14 minutes 4 seconds and NPR reports that she beat the previous world record by 81 seconds.

The previous world record time of 2:15:25 was set by Britain’s Paula Radcliffe in 2003 at the London Marathon and Radcliffe was on hand to congratulate Brigid.

Congrats to this world-class competitor!

Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Black Girl Magic, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.