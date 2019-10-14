Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei Obliterates Women’s World Record At Chicago Marathon
- By Bossip Staff
A Kenyan runner obliterated a world record this weekend during the Chicago marathon. Brigid Kosgei, 25, has a history of winning the annual race (like she did last year) but this year, she phenomenally put almost 7 minutes between herself and her competition.
Brigid’s time was 2 hours 14 minutes 4 seconds and NPR reports that she beat the previous world record by 81 seconds.
The previous world record time of 2:15:25 was set by Britain’s Paula Radcliffe in 2003 at the London Marathon and Radcliffe was on hand to congratulate Brigid.
Congrats to this world-class competitor!
