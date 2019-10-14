Seen On The Scene: Kelly Rowland, Miguel & More Come Out For “Queen & Slim” Special Screenings
- By Bossip Staff
QUEEN & SLIM filmmakers Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas took their first feature film coast-to-coast this week and the first stop was The Creative Collective’s CultureCon in Brooklyn where The Read’s Kid Fury and Crissle hosted a screening and post screening Q&A on Thursday, October 10th at Brooklyn Academy of Music’s (BAM) Rose Cinemas.
On Friday, they took the film west to The Underground Museum, a cultural gem in Los Angeles for a star studded screening with Black Hollywood. The screening was hosted by Solange and ended with a Q&A with The Treatment’s Evis Mitchell.Peep more on the flip.
