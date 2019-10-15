Uterus Almighty: Keke Wyatt Is Pregnant With Baby Number 10 And Everyone Is Going CRAZY
Keke Wyatt Is Pregnant Again
Keke Wyatt is pregnant. Again. That’s right. The songbird is gearing up to plop out baby number 10. Ten! A full second-hand’s worth of babies. That’s a whole Wu-Tang Clan AND Cappadonna.
View this post on Instagram
My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy! We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date & information for my new YouTube Series “The Keke Show” where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me.. it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars💋💋💋 photo credit: @keever_west Styled/Designed by: @keever_west Asst: @freddyoart
Keke has been popping out babies like she’s filling out a punch card to get a free yogurt or something. We’re not mad at it. We’re wildly impressed that people are still out here having Little House On The Prairie amounts of babies in 2019.
Twitter, of course, has ALL kinds of jokes and praise for her uterus.
Congrats Keke! And enjoy the jokes!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.