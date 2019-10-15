Knifed Up Or Nah: People Think THESE Pics Prove Kimmy Cakes Surgically Snipped Her Famed Face

Kim Kardashian Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kim Kardashian is being (once again) hit by plastic surgery rumors. Most recently the reality superstar sparked gossip that she knifed up her face during that trip to Armenia where she got baptized alongside her children North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

Kimmy posed for a Jackie Nickerson taken photo with North and people IMMEDIATELY harped that there’s something different about Kim’s face.

She does look a little different…

Kim has been in adamant in the past that she’s NEVER knifed up her face and instead just had fillers, and some Botox. Back in February she also flat out denied having a nose job and said her “real features” came out after pregnancy.

“I never had my nose done,” she told makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, per PEOPLE. “Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out.”

She also previously told Harper’s Bazaar that the magic of makeup is to credit for her ever-changing look.

“Everyone always thinks I’ve had my nose done or my lips done or just anything to my face like besides Botox, which to me isn’t plastic surgery,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “People always say I’ve had a nose job and they’ll use before and after pictures but the after picture is really taken before. It’s so funny, it just depends on how your nose is contoured.”

Does Kim look different to you—or is everyone just making something out of nothing???

You know how Kim changes her face every couple of months? Well I’m LOVING Kim’s new face. This her best one yet. pic.twitter.com/Yn7Jumm8yq — Anera (@Aneraaa_) October 10, 2019

More reactions to Kim’s possible new face on the flip.