Going Out SAD: Grown Man Gets Arrested After Walking 351 Miles To Have Sex With A 14-Year-Old Girl
A 32-year-old man walked a whopping 351 miles from Indiana to Wisconsin with the intention of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
According to reports from The New York Daily News, Tommy Jenkins was arrested on Thursday and hit with multiple charges in Wisconsin’s Winnebago County. Investigators say that the grown man traveled on foot from Whitestown, Indiana, after demanding “sexually explicit photographs” from a young girl named “Kylee,” who turned out to be an undercover sheriff’s deputy.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin said on Friday that Jenkins began the long trek after “Kylee” refused his many requests to join him in Indiana. Throughout this time, Jenkins continued to engage who he thought was a young girl in sexually explicit conversations and kept her updated on his progress during his walk, authorities said.
Once he arrived in Winnebago County, deputies and an FBI agent welcomed him by placing him in custody.
“Our nation faces an epidemic of child sexual abuse, with the Internet making it too easy for predators to communicate with children across the country,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger. “The Justice Department is committed to working with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute child sexual abuse aggressively.”
Jenkins’ federal charges include using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison and possible life behind bars.
