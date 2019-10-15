It’s Over, Boo: Gina Rodriguez Dropped The N-Bomb On IG And The DRAGGING Is Epic

Gina Rodriguez Drops N-Bomb

The internet has been fed up with Gina Rodriguez for a while now. First, back in 2017 she asked about Latino inclusion when the…Black Panther…movie was announced. Then in a 2018 press run she tried to interrupt Yara Shahidi when she was asked about being a role model for black women. Then some months later she claimed that Latinas were paid less than anyone else in Hollywood. Not true.

Then she went on Sway In The Morning and cried over the backlash:

“So to get anti-black is saying that I’m anti-family. My father is dark-skinned, he’s Afro-Latino … If anything, the black community is my community. As Latinos, we have black Latinos. That is what we are. I am not, so I think that when I speak about Latino advocacy people believe I only mean people of my skin color.” “If I have hurt you, I am sorry and I will always be sorry, but you have to know that, until you know my heart, there’s no way that we can live off clickbait, you guys,” Rodriguez continued. “You are allowed to feel pain and I empathize with your pain, and I’m sorry if I caused your pain because it is the last thing I want to do … We don’t need to fight each other and if I caused that notion, please forgive me because that is not my intent at all.”

Now, it looks like she may be at the point of no return as she was on IG rapping along with Lauryn Hill and dropped a whole a$$ N-word.

She FINALLY said it! I BEEN waiting! We got you on camera, HD!! You are done!!! pic.twitter.com/TjSYGyJhbl — Niggansel Elgort (@bIackgirIs) October 15, 2019

Now she’s trending and getting DRAGGED for it. Those crocodile tears can’t help you anymore, boo boo. Take this L and hold it tight. It’s over.