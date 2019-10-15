New Video: Dreezy And R&Bae Singer Jacquees Drop Visuals For “Love Someone”

Dreezy Drops “Love Someone” Video Featuring Jacquees

Dreezy dropped the video for “Love Someone,” featuring her boo, self proclaimed king of R&B, Jacquees. The visual, directed by Jake Riley and John Lathan, shows montages of several couples facing turmoil while Dreezy takes her situation into her own hands. “Love Someone” appears on Dreezy’s project, Big Dreez, released earlier this year. Take a look, let us know how you’re feelin’ it!