New Video: Dreezy And R&Bae Singer Jacquees Drop Visuals For “Love Someone”
- By Bossip Staff
Dreezy Drops “Love Someone” Video Featuring Jacquees
Dreezy dropped the video for “Love Someone,” featuring her boo, self proclaimed king of R&B, Jacquees. The visual, directed by Jake Riley and John Lathan, shows montages of several couples facing turmoil while Dreezy takes her situation into her own hands. “Love Someone” appears on Dreezy’s project, Big Dreez, released earlier this year. Take a look, let us know how you’re feelin’ it!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.