Wow… That’s His Bae: Wale Clarifies His Boo Is A 6-Figure Earning Black Woman After Fan Comes For Her

Wale Defends Girlfriend To Fan Who Called Her “Model Chick”

Wale went into defense mode last night while addressing a fan who asked about his love life. The “Wow… That’s Crazy” rapper had a live conversation with Tidal’s Elliott Wilson for the #CRWN series when he stood up for his professional model bae.

Wale, 35 and India Graham, 22, were spotted publically displaying their affinity for each other and fans have been asking questions about his new bae online. It’s unclear what was exactly asked by the fan to Wale, but it set him off on a tangent where he addressed his relationship between him and the mother of his toddler daughter Chloe and his new bae India.

“I got one of the most beautiful, powerful, inspirational baby mothers of all time. Somewhere along the way, we lost our way as connecting lovers but I will always hold that woman down for the rest of my life. Now, you say that model chick…that ain’t no ‘model chick’. That’s a special human being that came in my life, taught me about affirmations, taught me how to love better, taught me how to be positive. You severely underplaying somebody that’s special. That ‘model chick’ that is a motherf**king beautiful, inside and out Black woman. She just happens to be good and makes 6-figures for taking pictures.”

Earlier this week, the undefined coupled joked about folks mistaken India for being “white”. Now we know she’s Black and wealthy. Good for her!

Becky from Bel Aire bitch too scared to ask to touch my hair — Wale (@Wale) October 11, 2019

In related news, Wale’s bae just turned 22 this week. Happy Birthday to her!

