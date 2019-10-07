Wow…That’s Crazy: Meet The Model That’s Got Wale All Caught Up In His Folarin Feelings [Photos]

Wale Dating Model India Graham

Wale has a new lady in his life and she’s a model beauty. Wale usually keeps his love life lowkey but he was spotted in Atlanta during the BET Hip-Hop Awards weekend with someone special by his side.

Wale and his new bae India Graham first coupled up during his concert at ATL’s Center Stage where they publically swapped spit before they hit his after-party at Club Traffik.

It’s pretty obvious India’s his new Lotus Flower Bomb, right? The twosome was clearly coupled up in VIP.

India has appeared in Allure and The Cut as well as a G-Star campaign with Pharrell Williams. A Michigan native in her early twenties, she previously won a modeling competition in partnership with W magazine and IMG models.

Wale and India haven’t really been hiding their romance, they first went public at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show September 10 in Brooklyn.

What do YOU think about Wale and his new “Ambitious Girl”—-they look so happy together.

See more Wale and India below.