“Growing Up Hip Hop NY” Exclusive: Ryan’s Disrespect Makes Madina So Mad She Might Crash The Maserati [VIDEO]

Ryan Asks Madina If She’s DTF And She Flips Out!

This “Growing Up Hip Hop: NY” cast might have all the previous casts beat as the wildest bunch yet. A new episode of the series airs tomorrow night, but of course we’ve got you covered with an exclusive clip while you wait. Check it out below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

JoJo is shook when he faces trouble with the cops. As the Murder Inc Reunion Tour approaches, Charli Baltimore confronts Irv Gotti about unsettled beef. Ryan crosses Madina and Vina and the battle lines are drawn! Madina goes in for the kill.

GROWING UP HIP HOP: NEW YORK – “FREE JOJO” – Airs Thursday, October 17th at 9/8C on WeTV