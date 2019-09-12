“Growing Up Hip Hop: NY” Exclusive: YDB Is Asking For Baby Mama Drama [VIDEO]

YDB Believes Da’Zyna Is A Perfect Candidate For “Date & Impregnate”

“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” is back with a brand new drama-filled episode tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure! It turns out that YDB has taken after his dad in more ways than one. As his mom reveals how much he reminds her of his dad, he is plotting on “dating and impregnating” the new young lady in his life. Watch below:

Oooh baby, he likes it raw too?!

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Drama hits the fan at YDB’s birthday when his baby mama grills his side chick Da’Zyna. A fight breaks out and Madina goes ballistic. Lil Mama faces the wrath of her dad. Charli Baltimore’s daughter Siaani lands in NYC to pursue her DJ career.

GROWING UP HIP HOP: NEW YORK- “HAVE YOUR CAKE & EAT IT TOO” – Airs Thursday, September 12th at 9/8C on WeTV