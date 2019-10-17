Death Meal: Taco Bell Recalls Over 2 Million Pounds Of Seasoned Beef Over Metal Shaving Contamination

Taco Bell Recalls Over 2 Million Pounds Of Season Beef For Metal Shaving Contamination

Usually when Taco Bell makes the headlines, it’s for something like their managers beating up an employee, followed by a donation from corporate to some organization in hopes of drowning out the bad press. But with fast food comes a ratchetness you really can’t avoid no matter how hard you try.

Taco Bell is everyone’s favorite after-club food (besides Waffle House, of course) mainly because nothing else is open. However, after this recent announcement, we expect people might relax on their usual late night Taco Bell run until everything is cleared up.

According to reports from CBS, Taco Bell has recalled and discarded over 2 million-plus pounds of their seasoned ground beef--which is the only product they never run out of in their stores throughout the night. The meat has been pulled from 21 different states and the total amount of discarded beef is listed at about 2.3 million pounds.

Everything went south this weekend when customers contacted Federal regulators to report some metal they found in their food. The meat in question was produced by Kenosha Beef, which is located in Columbus, Ohio. After that was discovered, research regulators found that the bad batch was made anywhere between September 20th and October 4th. Before they could stop the beef from circulation, the product was sent to distribution centers in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Virginia, and then to Taco Bell restaurants in 21 states across the eastern Midwest, northern Southeast, and Northeast regions of the US.

For now, the stores missing the product will be happy to replace your intended order with steak or chicken. If you have concerns and are the “let me speak to your manager type,” you can call (800) 822-6235 (800-TACOBEL) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time!