Pot Priorities: Snoop Dogg Tells Howard Stern About The Importance Of Hiring A Full-Time Blunt Roller [Video]

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Hired A Full-Time Blunt Roller

Snoop Dogg employs a “professional blunt roller,” whose sole profession is to supply weed to the rapper and his entourage whenever they’re in need of a hit–and we are talking about Snoop Dogg here, so it makes sense that it’s a full-time job.

The rapper was on The Howard Stern Show along with his friend and fellow weed-enjoyer Seth Rogen, when Rogen revealed to the host that Snoop had a person on his staff specifically for the purpose of providing perfectly-rolled blunts. The Long Beach native goes on to say that he pays the employee between $40,000 and $50,000 yearly, and that’s in addition to all the free marijuana that comes with the job.

Check out the video down below to hear about this one-of-a-kind profession: