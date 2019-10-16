Snoop Dogg & Sheila E Perform At GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends® Honoring Dionne Warwick, Donny Hathaway & More

Will YOU be watching???

GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends® Honors Dionne Warwick, Donny Hathaway, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic & More

A star-studded tribute is coming to television celebrating some legendary names in music.

For the fourth year, The Recording Academy is collaborating with PBS for its annual GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends® celebrating the 2019 Special Merit Awards winners. Hosted by four-time GRAMMY Award nominee Sheila E, the star-studded tribute concert was taped in May at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air Friday, October 18 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings).

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Dionne Warwick, Donny Hathaway, Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Julio Iglesias, and Sam & Dave. In addition to this year’s honorees, the event also features performances by Johnny Mathis, Snoop Dogg, and Sheila E. – plus once-in-a-lifetime duets between Garth Brooks and Sam Moore, Valerie Simpson and Kenny Lattimore, Gregory Porter and Patti Austin, and more.

