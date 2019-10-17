Family Business: Jaden & Willow Smith Announce A Co-Headlining North American Tour
The Smith family is collecting every check possible together, from their popular series Red Table Talk, to Will Smith’s Youtube channel, and everything in between. Now, Willow and Jaden are going on a tour across the country together to keep their string of successful family businesses alive.
On Thursday, Jaden and Willow Smith announced their co-headline North American tour, THE WILLOW & ERYS Tour. The sibling duo is scheduled to take off on November 12 in San Diego as they perform tracks from their latest studio albums, Erys and Willow.
Jaden posted a promo video and the official tour poster to his Instagram page.
Tickets for the tour are on sale right now and tickets are available here.
Check out the full list of tour dates down below, which begin next month in San Diego, California before coming full circle and wrapping up right back in Los Angeles on December 19.
Nov 12, San Diego, CA, SOMA
Nov 13, Tempe, AZ, Marquee
Nov 16, Austin, TX, Emo’s
Nov 17, San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theatre
Nov 18, Houston, TX, Warehouse Live
Nov 20, Nashville, TN, Cannery Ballroom
Nov 21, Raleigh, NC, The Ritz
Nov 22, Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
Nov 24, Washington, DC, Echostage
Nov 25, Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
Nov 26, New York, NY, Terminal 5
Nov 30, Chicago, IL, Riviera Theater
Dec 1, Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre
Dec 3, Toronto, ON, Rebel Complex
Dec 6, Denver, CO, The Paramount Theater
Dec 8, Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues
Dec 9, Anaheim, CA, City National Grove
Dec 10, San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
Dec 19, Los Angeles, CA, Novo
