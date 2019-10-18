Epiphany: ‘Childish’ Chrisette Michele Details Her Divorce, Says She Got Married ‘To Try Adulting’

Chrisette Michele Divorces Doug “Biggs” Ellison

Chrisette Michele has been having a rough few years. After essentially obliterating her career by performing at Trump’s inauguration, Chrisette openly told the world she suffered a miscarriage by posting a graphic photo, got dropped by her label then unbeknownst to many, she got a divorce from her husband Doug “Biggs” Ellison. These two had quite the love story and Chrisette previously told BOSSIP about how they went from her SUING HIM to them falling in love.

Now Chrisette is speaking on her split from her husband/manager who she split from in 2018. Chrisette recently wrote a post on her Chrisette Michele’s World blog and detailed her split saying that she got married before she was ready and was too “childish” for the marriage.

“Aston Martin Music drops. I’m in LA, a small-time millionaire, Grammy award-winning, and happily dating “grown-ups” but… I’m a child,” wrote Chrisette. “A very successful… kid. Aaaaand, it literally never occurred to me that I’d missed a step until… Wedding Bells in Vegas (circa: 2016-2018). I walked down the aisle to “Love You Like A Love Song”, a techno club record TOTALLY meant for high heeled, couch dancing at LIV in Miami (or maybe Lavo in Vegas). Childish.”

She also said she didn’t really want traditional marriage norms like living in the same city as her husband and having children a.k.a. “small opinionated beasts.”

“I’m divorced now. I think I got married to try adulting on for size. Didn’t fit. My ex had latched onto the idea that adulting was a “thing”, and I’d never gotten the memo. Sure I brought home fairly large slabs of bacon, made up the bed and opened a few businesses but… it wasn’t until after we divorced that I realized he had the intentions of living in the same city, raising small opinionated beasts who would grow IN MY STOMACH, and eating at the same restaurant every Sunday. […] View this post on Instagram She said #Yes @chrisettemichele my everything! #Godcan A post shared by biggs4k (@biggs4k) on Oct 28, 2015 at 8:02am PDT “Apparently this soul quelling idea is called … “settling down”. Eeek… I just threw up in my mouth a little.”

