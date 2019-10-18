Spanktified Blessings: Pastor David Wilson’s Alleged Extramarital Sex Tape Leaked And Twitter Is CACKLING

Pastor David Wilson’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks

Wonder why “Pastor Wilson” was trending on Twitter? It’s not because he had a tremendous Bible study that went viral. It’s because a video that allegedly shows Wilson performing cunnilingus on a woman who is allegedly not his wife. The video is all over the internet and it has everyone losing their damn minds.

While usually an alleged cheating pastor would be getting slandered across the internet, some of the responses are praising his worship services and thirsting over that sort of hands-on sanctifying. Whatever you feel about the situation, the tweets are the PUREST of comedy.

If I understand this correctly, there's a Pastor Wilson out there using his annointed tongue to heal a burning bush? — Bacon Coach (@Bacon_Gawd) October 17, 2019

Say your prayers and enjoy the comedy…