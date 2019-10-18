“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Melody And Martell Discuss Their Future After Seeing Their Unborn Baby During Doctor’s Visit [VIDEO]

Melody And Martell Have A Heart To Heart About Whether Their New Baby Will Bring Them Closer

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” has been a roller coaster ride of emotions this season and it looks like things aren’t getting any easier. A new episode airs tomorrow night and we’ve got an exclusive clip of Melody and Martell having a serious conversation after seeing their growing baby during an ultrasound. Watch it below:

This is so tough. You can really tell she has been HURT.

Do you want these two to work things out or is she doing the right thing for the family?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Maurice continues his plans to move Kiuwha and Monster to Huntsville despite Kimmi’s concerns. Melody contemplates divorce amidst her pregnancy. Latisha struggles to juggle her family dynamics with her mother and husband.

Episode: Babies, Birthdays and Unfinished Business airs Saturday, October 19 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN