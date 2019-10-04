“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Even On Their Couples Retreat, Melody Won’t Share A Bed With Martell! [VIDEO]

Martell Is Still In The Doghouse With Melody, Despite Couples Retreat

Happy Friday y’all! We’re just a day away from the next new episode of OWN’s hit reality show “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. If you’ve been watching, Melody and Martell Holt’s marriage is in serious jeopardy this season and Melody isn’t giving her husband any breaks as she tries to decide whether to stay in their union or leave.

Check out the clip below:

The couples arrive at the cabin and begin choosing rooms. To Martell’s shock, Melody sends him to sleep in a separate room.

Do you think she’s being too tough on him?

The new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday, October 5th at 9/8C on OWN!