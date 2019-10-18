Nivea Explains ‘Close’ Friendship With Lauren London After Being Knocked Up By Lil Wayne At The Same Time [Video]

Nivea Talks Having Baby With Lil Wayne The Same Year As Lauren London

Singer Nivea spoke in an interview with Vlad TV and in it, she clarifies the timeline of her and Lauren London’s pregnancies. The ladies made headlines years back after giving birth to children by Lil Wayne just 3 months apart. Nivea, who was engaged to Wayne at the time says at first she didn’t mind getting back into a relationship with Weezy, knowing Lauren was expecting.

“When we reconnected, I had three [kids],” Nivea said. “I wasn’t pregnant. That’s not the reason he proposed to me or anything like that. I took it for, ‘You accepted mine.’ If this occurred before us and we’re just now getting back to it, why wouldn’t I accept that son if you’re telling me you want to marry me? So that was that.”

Unfortunately, their engagement fizzled and Nivea actual credits Lauren for helping her get through a tough time.

Nivea on connecting with Lauren and forming a friendship:

“We called each other to get information because she and I were both previous relationships of his in our younger years as well. But it was our first time ever talking. We talked about all kinds of stuff from the past and in that we connected as friends. It’s still a testament to the type of man he is because all of his baby mothers, we’re all cool with each other. We get now that the children are here, damn it! They’re here now. You can’t take nothing back. So we are the best mothers that I’ve ever seen in a group with the same baby father. I think it’s amazing.”

