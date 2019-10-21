The Internet Detectives Are CONVINCED These IG Pics Prove Future And Lori Harvey Were Post-Diddy Vacationing Together

Are Future And Lori Harvey On Vacation?

Lori Harvey has had quite the 2019. She spent most of it in some secret relationship situation with Diddy after starting the year seemingly juggling a who’s who of men from Trey Songz to Future to Justin Combs. Then she and Diddy apparently broke up in the last couple of weeks and she went on vacation to clear her mind.

However, a few Internet sleuths have done some detective work and seem to believe that she isn’t on vacation by herself. Instead, she may be out with Future:

Lori Harvey x Future 🥴 pic.twitter.com/5NG7mvusYS — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) October 21, 2019

See? We may be about to find out what happens when the Final Boss of Hot Girl Summer goes against the Final Boss of F*** Boy Fall. It’s about to get spicy!

Twitter had a LOT of thoughts.