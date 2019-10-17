Lori Looks UNBOTHERED Amid Rumors She Split From Diddy—But Guess Which Combs Kid Confirmed Their Relationship
Did Diddy And Lori Harvey Breakup?
Rumors are still swirling that things are a wrap between Lori Harvey and Diddy. As previously reported Diddy, 50, was spotted out with actress Nicole Olivera at Nobu L.A. which sparked rumors that he’s a single man.
Not only that, Instagram sleuths have noticed that Diddy and Lori UNFOLLOWED each other–a telltale sign in the social media age that there’s trouble in paradise.
Despite that, Lori looks like she couldn’t care less—she was spotted at Howard homecoming last weekend glowing and partying on the school’s yard.
All the while Lori’s looking unbothered by her alleged breakup, one of Diddy’s sons spoke candidly for the first time on his dad’s alleged young girlfriend.
Christian Combs Confirms Lori Harvey And Diddy Relationship
Christian Combs (not Justin who Lori was allegedly dating) told HollywoodLife that Lori and Diddy are indeed a thing—but they’re keeping things “private.”
The rapper was at a Tiffany & Co.’s Men’s Collection launch event in Los Angeles on October 11 when he spilled the beans.
“They [are] good. They’re just being … Private time,” he explained. “That’s up to them. So …”
RIVETING STATEMENT, thank you for confirming the obvious Christian.
Did we also mention that Christian ALLEGEDLY dated Nicole Olivera, the “mystery woman” spotted with Diddy? Nicole is also super cool with the Combs twins, people think she could just be the family nanny.
What do YOU think about Diddy and Lori’s alleged split???
