Possibly Post-Future’d Lori Harvey Arrested For Beverly Hills Hit & Run

Lori Harvey Arrested For Hit & Run

Now, this is a mess. After possibly linking up with rapper Future (AGAIN), Lori Harvey ended up (briefly) in handcuffs. The socialite daughter of Marjorie and Steve Harvey was arrested Sunday, October 20 for a hit and run in Beverly Hills.

The news comes from OK! who first reported the accident and spoke with an eyewitness who said the 22-year-old crashed her Mercedes SUV into another vehicle, flipping her car while driving.

OK! ‘s source adds that they saw Lori texting and driving and had to be pulled from her car by the other driver. They’re also reporting that Lori tried to flee the scene (what?!) before being stopped by police. She was then reportedly seen Face-Timing with her famous dad.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Lori was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run, and delaying a police investigation at 9:48PM on October 20 after she rolled her vehicle. Authorities do not believe she was intoxicated at the time of the accident. “She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene. Not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court.”

So far none of the Harveys have spoken on the hit and run crash. Prior to the crash Lori was spotted at Nobu Malibu with her close friend Amaya Colon. The pair previously partied together in Atlanta (below).