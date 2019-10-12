Steve & Marjorie Harvey Celebrate Her 55th Birthday At Luxe Mexican Resort, Ginuwine Performed (Exclusive)

Marjorie Harvey Rang In Her Birthday In Style At Moon Palace Resort

Steve Harvey celebrated his other half’s birthday with a lavish party at a Mexican resort.

Marjorie Harvey rang in her 55th year at a private bash at the Moon Palace Cancun Oct. 10.

Marjorie, clad in a floral playsuit and huge diamond earrings, looked like she was having the time of her life as she laughed and joked with her husband. Steve, meanwhile, looked relaxed and happy as he emceed the party.

A Mariachi band was on hand to play for the attendees as the Harveys beamed with delight.