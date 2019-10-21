Drugs Are Bad M’kay: Lamar Odom Details What It Was Like The Very First Time He Did Cocaine
- By Bossip Staff
Lamar Odom Describes The First Time He Did Cocaine
Lamar Odom has been very open about his drug abuse and the demons that he’s been fighting for a very long time.
In a new exclusive interview on TVOne’s UNCENSORED, L.O. details how incredible he felt the very first time he did cocaine and how that experience changed him.
Who knew you needed to wear a condom to do coke?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.