Nicki Minaj Says Her Boyfriend Kenneth Petty Pounds Her Barbie Box 3-4 Times A Day—But Is Meek STILL On Her Mind?

Could’ve kept that to yourself, sis…

Nicki Minaj Says She And Kenneth Petty Have Sex 3-4 Times A Day

Nicki Minaj recently shared a little TMI on Twitter that sent tongues wagging about her sex life. The rapper is known to speak candidly to her Barbz on social media, so when one suggested that Onika was having sex with her toe suckling sweetie Kenneth Petty 6 times a day, she quickly corrected them and said it’s ACTUALLY 3-4.

“Nicki probably getting d*** 6x a night and giggles when y’all keep saying 3,” wrote the fan.

“3-4 on average. 6 is a bit much sis,” replied Onika

3️⃣-4️⃣ on average.

6 is a bit much sis 😂 https://t.co/HQ465hafG6 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2019

Thrice a day smithereens smashing is apparently Onika’s love language, she previously told Ellen Degeneres that she likes to “exercise” three times a day.

“If you can’t hang, goodbye. I’m not wasting my time,” said Nicki. “Do me a favor, ladies – realize that this is about you feeling good too,” she added addressing the audience. “This is not about him feeling good only. Come on, let’s go! 2018!”

Well, alrighty then.

She also previously told a fan that she and her Barbie box beater picked out names for their future kids.

We already chose them babe. Lol but thx. ♥️ https://t.co/T8hzrwdWz9 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) January 6, 2019

Sounds like they’re getting lots of—–uh, practice.

All the while Nicki’s been gushing over her sex life with Kenneth, fans are wondering why she’s ONCE AGAIN bringing up her ex Meek Mill.

