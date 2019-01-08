Nicki Minaj Says Her Boyfriend Kenneth Petty Pounds Her Barbie Box 3-4 Times A Day—But Is Meek STILL On Her Mind?
Could’ve kept that to yourself, sis…
Nicki Minaj Says She And Kenneth Petty Have Sex 3-4 Times A Day
Nicki Minaj recently shared a little TMI on Twitter that sent tongues wagging about her sex life. The rapper is known to speak candidly to her Barbz on social media, so when one suggested that Onika was having sex with her toe suckling sweetie Kenneth Petty 6 times a day, she quickly corrected them and said it’s ACTUALLY 3-4.
“Nicki probably getting d*** 6x a night and giggles when y’all keep saying 3,” wrote the fan.
“3-4 on average. 6 is a bit much sis,” replied Onika
Thrice a day smithereens smashing is apparently Onika’s love language, she previously told Ellen Degeneres that she likes to “exercise” three times a day.
“If you can’t hang, goodbye. I’m not wasting my time,” said Nicki. “Do me a favor, ladies – realize that this is about you feeling good too,” she added addressing the audience. “This is not about him feeling good only. Come on, let’s go! 2018!”
Well, alrighty then.
She also previously told a fan that she and her Barbie box beater picked out names for their future kids.
Sounds like they’re getting lots of—–uh, practice.
All the while Nicki’s been gushing over her sex life with Kenneth, fans are wondering why she’s ONCE AGAIN bringing up her ex Meek Mill.
Hit the flip for a petty message from Nicki about Meek.
During a January 5 performance in Australia, Nicki stopped the music while performing “Barbie Dreams” and after the line; “Meek still be in my DMs, I be havin’ to duck him / ‘I used to pray for times like this’ face-ass when I f–k him” she added;
“I mean, I could tell you secrets but I won’t / Cause being a bitter b–h is what I don’t!”
Sighhhhhhh. Why?!
Meek quickly caught wind of ornery Onika’s comments and he clapped back on Twitter.
“Why you be sooo mad at me and not the people that came right at ya neck! I’m cool I’m doing good lol something is wrong here,” wrote Meek.
“Leave me alone you know I get a lil too out of control with the truth!”
“Too out of control with the truth”, huh??? Is that a threat?
Do YOU think they’ll be some rekindled Nicki Minaj/Meek Mill beef in 2019???
Nicki’s staying silent on Meek and is instead still swooning over Kenneth and his “good d*** game.”
Nicki’s considering answering questions about Kenneth on Queen Radio.
Kenneth himself, however, won’t’ be on her radio show.
