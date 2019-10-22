We See You, Plair: Is Drake’s Dad Eyeing Tiffany Pollard To Be Aubrey’s OVO-Step Mom?

Dennis Graham Tries Linking Up With Tiffany “New York” Pollard

Sparks may be flying between Tiffany Pollard and Drake’s dad Dennies Graham. Yes, you read that right. The famous reality actress posted up a photo of herself and Dennis looking super cozy while the two attended a dinner party together in Hollyweird.

Tiffany’s exchange with Dennis now has the e-streets gossiping about the type of night they had.

Tiffany: @therealdennisg you made the night MAGICAL

Dennis: Thanks sweetheart so did you, I just tried calling you from a 901 number

Hmmm! Magical, eh? You tried calling her, huh? This is interesting…

The two young folks were actually in attendance for a dinner celebrating Wendy Williams, who recently received her star of the Hollyweird Walk Of Fame. Now the internet is excited to see if this chance meeting is going to turn into something more.

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard becoming Drake’s step mom will be the greatest plot twist ever. Get yours queen! https://t.co/88cL2IpSwV — Zé Taylor AKA (@FATHERBONNET) October 21, 2019

Could YOU see Tiffany and Dennis hit it off long enough for her to claim Drake as her step-son???

Hit the flip to see how folks are reacting to the idea.