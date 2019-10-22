Swerved Too Late: Pettiest Reactions To Lori Harvey’s Shady Hit & Run Shenanigans
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Lori Gets Cited For Hit & Run, Sparks Petty Chaos
Hot Girl Hall of Famer Lori Harvey is back at it AGAIN with the headline-snatching shenanigans. This time, stirring up hysteria over an alleged hit & run accident in Beverly Hills currently fueling endless waves of petty memes across the internet.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Lori Harvey’s shady hit and run shenanigans on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.