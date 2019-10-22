Swerved Too Late: Pettiest Reactions To Lori Harvey’s Shady Hit & Run Shenanigans

lori harvey trying to flip her car back over so she can flee the scene pic.twitter.com/eTH59fmWSa — 𝚝𝚊𝚢, 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚎 𝚠𝚛𝚒𝚝𝚎𝚛 (@taylenspen) October 21, 2019

Lori Gets Cited For Hit & Run, Sparks Petty Chaos

Hot Girl Hall of Famer Lori Harvey is back at it AGAIN with the headline-snatching shenanigans. This time, stirring up hysteria over an alleged hit & run accident in Beverly Hills currently fueling endless waves of petty memes across the internet.

Lori Harvey trying to get out of being arrested pic.twitter.com/tOmDFjWjrV — . ⚔️ . (@ExclusivelyBOSS) October 21, 2019

Peep the pettiest reactions to Lori Harvey’s shady hit and run shenanigans on the flip.