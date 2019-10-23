Rah Ali On Headline Heat

Whether it be Hip Hop or Reality TV drama, Rah Ali‘s name has come up in some way, shape or form regarding female beefs of the last couple of years. We haven’t heard much from the entrepreneur/reality star since her infamous fight with Cardi B during last year’s Fall Fashion Week, but Rah is finally sharing her side of how ish went down.

Rah recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest, most reckless headlines BOSSIP has written about her, and stayed true to her nature by keeping it all the way real. The former Love & Hip Hop New York star dished on her beef with Cardi’s BFF Star Brim, her fall out with Remy Ma and much, much more.

As for the infamous “footages” of her fight with Cardi, see what Rah Ali had to say in the video above.