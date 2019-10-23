Here’s What Happened When Rihanna Pulled Up To Drake’s Private Party And Shattered Twitter

Rihanna Attends Drake’s Party

Rihanna has been out here feeling herself as of late. She’s been putting out her slow motion walking traps for the world to enjoy, posting videos with Chris Brown music in the background and now she’s pulling up to Drake’s private party in L.A.

That’s right. Drake had a private OVO birthday party and Rihanna stole the show. E! is reporting that Rihanna showed up and headed right over to Drake’s table.

“Rihanna made an appearance and stayed for several hours. She was with two girlfriends and was escorted to Drake’s table by security,” a source shared with E! News. “Her and Drake were talking for a while and were smiling and laughing. It seemed like a very pleasant interaction and they looked like they were having fun together as friends.”

This has the internet freaking the hell out and speculating…peep.