FLEX PAPI: Drake Unveils Raptors 2019 Championship Rings Along With His Own 30-Carat Custom Piece

Drake Reveals 2019 Raptors Championship Rings

The Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship by defeating Steph Curry and his injury-prone Golden State Warriors. The whole event was like David slaying Goliath, except for the part were Drake was getting more attention than David or Goliath. Since that clock hit 00 and the championship was written in stone, Aubrey has been on the scene celebrating like he’s the one who hit the game winning shot.

From flying the entire team to Las Vegas to celebrate on his free 757 private plane to being on the bus during the parade, catching beers and downing them like Stone Cold Steve Austin, the unaware would think Drizzy was the star player or head coach. Drake even took to Instagram after blessing the Toronto streets to give his winning speech and throw a few shots at his celebrity friends. Let’s also not forget that he blessed us with the “Best Two Pack In The World,” which came away with the radio-dominating track “Money In The Grave” featuring Ricky Rozay.

To Drake’s favor he is definitely responsible for a huge portion of the city of Toronto’s tourism dollars. Drake is also the ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, with the team’s practice center even bearing his coveted OVO logo. Last but not least, he did bless the 6ix with the return of OVOfest this year, as well..

Fast forward to present day and the NBA 2019-2020 season has finally kicked off. With the season opener brings the debut of the Raptors 2019 championship rings, and of course, they were designed by Drake himself.

Drizzy had to out-do everyone and not just have those regular ole rings everyone else has. He enlisted the help of popular Los Angeles jewelry store ‘Jasons Of Beverly Hills’ to make a one-of-one ChampagnePapi edition ring with 30-carat baguettes, complete with “The Boy” engraved on the side.

We already know money ain’t a thang, but Drake didn’t have to do’em like that! He’s probably glad he didn’t order an extra for Raptors traitor Kawhi Lenoard, since he dipped straight out the cold and went back to the Los Angeles sun this season.