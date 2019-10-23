“Growing Up Hip Hop NYC” Exclusive: Nobody’s Stopping YDB From Having Babies! [VIDEO]

Young Dirty Takes After His Dad In Many Ways

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York,” but of course you already know we’ve got you covered with an exclusive clip from this week’s episode. This time we’re back with YDB, who is being his usual, unfettered self. Check it out below:

His daddy would be so proud riiiight?!

Here’s more about the episode:

A crisis strikes Flavor Flav and shakes him to his core. Shocking DNA test jeopardizes a romantic rendezvous between YD and Da’Zyna. Irv Gotti and Ashanti’s scandal is exposed and threatens to derail the Murder Inc Reunion Tour.

GROWING UP HIP HOP: NEW YORK – “INFIDELITY EXPOSED” – Airs Thursday, October 24th at 9/8C on WeTV!