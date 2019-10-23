Fatherly Woes: Wale Calls Connecting With His Toddler Daughter Emotionally A ‘Struggle’

Rapper Wale Reveals He’s Having Difficulty ‘Connecting’ To His Daughter

You rarely hear a rapper get candid about their emotional struggles, but 35-year-old Wale is spilling his own tea. The D.C. area emcee recently sat down with Ebro Darden for an interview promoting his new album and revealed he has trouble finding that sweet spot for his adorable baby girl, Zyla Moon.

Wale attributes his reservations in his relationship with his baby girl to how he was raised himself.

“I never really talk about this about my daughter. I struggle, my baby’s mother is an amazing mother. But me, I struggle sometimes. And I didn’t know this was gonna happen. When you have kids, you don’t know your true self for real, especially if you have a daughter. I didn’t know I was gonna struggle with connecting emotionally to a baby girl. I do feel it, but expressing it is so different. I didn’t realize it until I started talking to people and seeing professionals like, ‘You weren’t raised like that.’

Sometimes how you’re raised doesn’t come into fruition until you start raising somebody. I never was like, ‘Oh! Gaga goo goo’ and all this other stuff. It’s love, but it’s how I do it. And the feeling is there. I know it’s cause I ain’t really come like… My mother never sent me to school [and] kissed me on the cheek, or kissed me goodnight… It was really just a fear. We love our parents and we respect them but it’s ‘Did you sweep the floor before I come home from work?’”

His comments come around the 2-minute mark.

Wale’s daughter Zyla Moon is around three years old now. Baby girl was born in late 2016 and her mother, Chloe Alexis, seemingly takes on most of the parenting duties for her while Wale…gets it together. Recently, the rapper revealed his new girlfriend was teaching him how to love, amongst other things. Good for him!

Do you relate to Wale being disconnected from his precious child?